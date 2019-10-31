SDMC issues over 200 challans for violation of solid waste management

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has issued 224 challans amounting over Rs 5 lakh to all four zones for construction activities and burning waste, garbage, plastic and rubber, officials said on Thursday. A total 143 sites were inspected and 224 challans amounting Rs 5.43 lakh issued, the officials said.

In the central zone, 114 challans amounting Rs 5 lakh were issued during night-patrolling to check violations of solid waste management and air pollution due to construction activity, a senior officer said. To control dust pollution, eight water sprinklers were deployed to cover a stretch of 90 kilometres and six mechanical road sweepers were also pressed into service, the police said.

Besides, 29 trucks have been deployed for lifting construction and demolition waste. The total number of challans issued in Najafgarh, south and west zones are six, 76 and 28 respectively, the officer said. PTI NIT

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)