Cyclone Maha: Navy working with Lakshadweep administration for safety of men, material

Indian Navy is taking all possible precautions in coordination with Lakshadweep administration to ensure safety of men and material with the deep depression over the Maldives -Comorin areas intensifying into cyclonic storm Maha.

Indian Navy is taking all possible precautions in coordination with Lakshadweep administration to ensure safety of men and material with the deep depression over the Maldives -Comorin areas intensifying into cyclonic storm Maha. A Defence Ministry release said that the Naval Officer-in-Charge (NOIC), Lakshadweep and Minicoy and INS Dweeprakshak at Kavaratti were taking all precautions in coordination with Lakshadweep Administration.

Naval teams at Kavaratti, Androth and Minicoy have been directed to provide all possible assistance required to the administration. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had reviewed the preparedness of the administration on Wednesday through video conferencing.

The IMD on Thursday predicted light thunderstorms over North Goa and South Goa districts on Thursday evening. "Light thunderstorms are very likely to affect a few places over North Goa and South Goa districts during next three hours. Light to moderate rain is likely to be accompanied with lightning thunder and winds reaching a speed of 15-20 kts," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

