Nepalese man held in Delhi for killing his uncle over Rs 15,000

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:45 IST
A 46-year-old Nepalese man was arrested in Central Delhi's Daryaganj area for allegedly killing his uncle who failed to return Rs 15,000 that he had borrowed from him, police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Tekraj Saud, a native of Bajura in Nepal, they said, adding that he was previously involved in five cases of burglary and theft in the national capital.

On Tuesday, the body of a man with injuries to the neck was found lying on footpath near a tea stall in Daryaganj, a senior police officer said. The deceased was identified as Dadi Bahadur (50), a native of Kailali in Nepal, police said, adding that the post-mortem report revealed the cause of death was asphyxia.

Interrogation revealed that the accused had lent around Rs 15,000 to his uncle but he was not returning the money, said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central). On Tuesday, both were drinking liquor together and when Saud asked his uncle to repay the amount, Bahadur abused him.

An enraged Saud then strangled his uncle with both his hands and escaped from the spot after he died, Randhawa said. Later, police got a tip-off that Saud would come near Hindi Park, Daryaganj on Wednesday morning, following which a trap was laid and the accused arrested, the DCP said.

