International Development News
Development News Edition

Rains likely in parts of Maharashtra till Nov 7: IMD

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 22:05 IST
Rains likely in parts of Maharashtra till Nov 7: IMD

Parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive post-monsoon rains for another week, said an official of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Vidarbha, Marathawada, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, coastalAndhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalseema till November 7, he said.

Parts of Maharashtra have been recieving intermittent unseasonal rains since the last few days and this trend will continue till November 7, the official said. Moderate rainfall is likely in Pune district in the next 48 hours, he said.

Gale winds with speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph are prevailing over Lakshadweep and west-central Arabian Sea, the official said. The wind speed is likely to increase to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph over north Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast and east-central Arabian Sea, he said.

Squally winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph are likely along and off south Maharashtra and the Goa coast in the next seven days, he said. Thunderstorms accompanied withlightning are very likely at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during the same period, the official said.

Gale winds with speed reaching 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph are likely over eastcentral Arabian Sea and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over westcentral Arabian Sea, he said. Post-monsoon rains have damaged crops in parts of the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

It will be exciting: Rohit Sharma on day/night Test

India skipper, for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma on Thursday expressed excitement over the first-ever day and night Test. It will be exciting. I dont know about the boys, but I have played with a pink ball in Dule...

Karan Johar in soup? Bolly mogul tickles the funny bone in latest avatar

Filmmaker Karan Johar, known for being the perfect host not only on television but also when it comes to glamorous Bollywood parties, is taking up the role yet again but this time with a twist. The 47-year-old director recently dropped a vi...

UPDATE 1-Saudi expects wider 2020 budget deficit of $50 billion - fin min

Saudi Arabia expects its state budget deficit to widen to 187 billion riyals 49.86 billion next year, or 6.5 of gross domestic product GDPfrom a projected 131 billion riyals for this year, the finance minister said on Thursday.The worlds la...

Researchers discover a stretchable light-emitting stopwatch

Taking technology to the next level, researchers have developed a stretchable light-emitting device that operates at low voltages and is safe for human skin. The stretchable light-emitting device is called alternating-current electrolumines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019