Rains likely in parts of Maharashtra till Nov 7: IMD

Parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive post-monsoon rains for another week, said an official of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Vidarbha, Marathawada, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, coastalAndhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalseema till November 7, he said.

Parts of Maharashtra have been recieving intermittent unseasonal rains since the last few days and this trend will continue till November 7, the official said. Moderate rainfall is likely in Pune district in the next 48 hours, he said.

Gale winds with speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph are prevailing over Lakshadweep and west-central Arabian Sea, the official said. The wind speed is likely to increase to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph over north Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast and east-central Arabian Sea, he said.

Squally winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph are likely along and off south Maharashtra and the Goa coast in the next seven days, he said. Thunderstorms accompanied withlightning are very likely at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during the same period, the official said.

Gale winds with speed reaching 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph are likely over eastcentral Arabian Sea and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over westcentral Arabian Sea, he said. Post-monsoon rains have damaged crops in parts of the state..

