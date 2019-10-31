2160 protesting doctors have returned to work: TN Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar on Thursday has said that total 2160 doctors who were protesting in support of their demands have returned to work. Vijayabhaskar told the media that 1556 doctors who were protesting on Wednesday, returned to work on Thursday and 604 more doctors returned to work till 4 pm.

The Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) had started an indefinite strike over their demands which include increase in salaries, quota in medical education and appointment of more doctors. "In total 2160 doctors have returned to work. I thank them and remaining 2523 doctors, I request them to return for work. We will consider their demands and let you know later but many patients are in need of doctors," he said.

He said the remaining protesting should return to work on Friday. "Some other district doctors are protesting in Chennai so we have given time for them to return. At the same time, those who not return,, their post will be announced as vacant and further steps will be taken to get new doctors to fill the vacant posts," he said.

"We need time to consider and implement the demands. If the doctors return to work we are ready to speak to them and consider their demands," he added. (ANI)

