Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations to kick-start today

The three-day Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations will take off at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Vijayawada on Friday.

  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 01:40 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The three-day Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations will take off at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Vijayawada on Friday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will attend the event which will showcase the traditions and culture of state besides felicitating the kin of the luminaries of the state.

The state has chalked out cultural programmes for the three days and family members of freedom fighters would be honoured on the State Formation Day, read a statement from Andhra Pradesh CMO. Pingali Venkaiah's granddaughter and grandson, Potti Sri Ramulu's grandchildren, Tanguturi Prakasam's relatives, Alluri Seetaramaraju's grandson, Kanneganti Hanumanthu's great-grandson, Koti Reddy's granddaughter, Vavilala Gopala Krishnaiah's relatives, Uyyalavada Narsimha Reddy's fifth-generation grandson, Damodaram Sanjeevaiah's grandchildren are among the guests who will be felicitated by the state government.

The venue for the event is decked up to showcase the handicrafts and handlooms of the state besides staging cultural programmes to amplify the atmosphere with glitter and popular events. Music, dance, drama and other forms would be on display for three days to enthral the audience besides cuisine of the state where the culinary skills of various parts of the state will be exhibited and can be tasted.

The handlooms and handicrafts will be on display in 21 stalls to showcase the intricate skills and patterns of the weavers while 25 stalls will have the food items of the state. The stalls will be a treat for the eyes with elegant handicrafts and handlooms from the corners of the state, the statement added. Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toys, leather items from Vijayawada, lace items from Narasapuram, jewellery from Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, and Ongole, wood carving items from Tirupati in Chittoor district, Gannavaram Jute items, and various other handicrafts would be on offer. (ANI)

