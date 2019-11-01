International Development News
Haryana: Over 100 cases of stubble burning reported in Sirsa

Over 100 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Haryana's Sirsa in the past few days and actions are being taken on the same, said district's Deputy Commissioner, Ashok Garg.

Sirsa Deputy Commissioner, Ashok Garg. Image Credit: ANI

Regarding stubble burning, there are strict orders from National Green Tribunal, Centre and state government, Garg said. "Awareness campaigns are also being done in villages for farmers," Garg said.

Earlier, farmers had said that the government should find a solution for the problem and farmers will oppose if the FIR is lodged. The pollution level has spiked in Delhi-NCR due to the increase in the biomass fire incidents, westerly winds flowing in the region and an increase in farm fire smoke from Punjab and Haryana.

Every year as farmers residing in Punjab and Haryana start burning leftover crop residue, the pollution in the national capital reaches the 'hazardous' category. These poor farmers continue to practice stubble burning despite a ban, claiming that they are forced to do this as they have no other alternative. The farmers had also stated that there is an acute shortage of Happy Seeder Machines and the price of the machine is also not in their expenditure limit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

