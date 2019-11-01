Suspicious bag found at Delhi airport

Police swung into action after a suspicious bag was reported at Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport early Friday, triggering panic. A Delhi Police official said the Airport Police Station received a call at 3 am alerting them about a suspicious bag that has been removed from the spot and teams are working to check its content.

However, this caused panic among passengers who were not allowed to exit the arrival terminal for some time, airline sources said. The roads outside the T3 were also blocked, they added.

