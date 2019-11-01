International Development News
Development News Edition

DGCA gives nod for aerial survey of Semi High-Speed Rail

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 12:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 12:45 IST
DGCA gives nod for aerial survey of Semi High-Speed Rail

DGCA gives nod for aerial survey of Semi High-Speed Rail project Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 (PTI): The Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) has received clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for conduct of aerial survey of the proposed Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Semi High-Speed Rail (SHSR) line. The Ministry of Defence had already given its go-ahead for the survey by deploying helicopters, based on strict standard stipulations such as skipping photography of specified strategically significant sites and installations.

The survey marks the prelude to deciding the alignment of the ambitious project 'Silver Line', to be executed by KRDCL, a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Ministry of Railways, an official release said here. The exact alignment of the 'Silver Line' would be finalised based on the aerial survey and the boundaries for the line on both sides would be determined only with the approval of the state government.

The process of land acquisition for the green field project would start only after that, it said. The Defence Ministry's clearance is mandatory for the survey as certain strategically significant sites fall within the ambit of the area to be covered.

KRDCL has chosen the Hyderabad-based GeoKno India Private Ltd to carry out the survey through bidding process. It would be completed within a week after getting off the ground.

GeoKno had conducted similar surveys for Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Rail Line, it said. The survey would yield a wide range of three-dimension images and data of the ground it covers such as Digital Elevation Model, Digital Terrain Model, Digital Surface Model, L-sections and Contour Topographical Mapping.

These are required for the engineering design of the line. The State Cabinet had given green signal for SHSR in August after thoroughly considering the feasibility study that has fully taken into account every minute aspect of the project including the passenger potential and financial viability.

This study, which has found that the social, economic and environmental benefits to be derived from the project are substantial, is under consideration of the Ministry of Railways. After further studies, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project, will be drawn up.

Seen as a game-changer in Kerala's infrastructure and economic development, SHSR is to be implemented with minimum possible land acquisition. Besides drastically cutting short the travel time, SHSR will go a long way in reducing atmospheric pollution caused by road traffic besides bringing down road mishaps.

Trains on the track, which cuts through 11 districts, will run at a speed of 200 km per hour, covering the distance between the state capital and up north Kasaragod in four hours. A salient feature of the project is its total adherence to the green protocol, down to the last-minute detail, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

PMC Bank: Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, RBI on plea against withdrawal limits restrictions

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a reply from the Centre, Reserve Bank of India and others on a plea against withdrawal limits in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank. The Bench comprising of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Haris...

Suspicious explosive bag found at Delhi airport, RDX suspected

A bag with suspected explosives was found at Delhis Terminal 3 airport in the early hours of Friday, leading to passenger movement being restricted for a few hours and roads outside the high-security complex blocked, officials said. The bla...

Indian Kashmir losing migrant workers as militants find new target

A rash of killings by separatist militants targeting outsiders in Indias Kashmir has persuaded growing numbers of migrant workers to stay away, rather than risk working in road gangs, building sites, hotels and apple orchards in the restive...

Yemen's Houthis down U.S.-made drone near Saudi border -spokesman

Yemens Houthi movement said on Friday its air defences downed a U.S.-made ScanEagle drone near the Saudi border, the groups military spokesman said.The drone was gathering intelligence, Yahya Sarea, spokesman for the Houthi military, said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019