International Development News
Development News Edition

Suspicious explosive bag found at Delhi airport, RDX suspected

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 13:05 IST
Suspicious explosive bag found at Delhi airport, RDX suspected
Image Credit: ANI

A bag with suspected explosives was found at Delhi's Terminal 3 airport in the early hours of Friday, leading to passenger movement being restricted for a few hours and roads outside the high-security complex blocked, officials said. The black bag, which could contain RDX according to preliminary assessment, was found in the arrival area of Terminal 3 and has been kept in a cooling pit.

The bag was detected around 1 am by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. "The bag was removed with the help of CISF and shifted to another place. It has not been opened yet. It seems like there are some electric wires inside it. We have increased the security of the airport premises," said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (Airport).

Preliminary inputs suggested the contents of the bag could be RDX, sources said. It was checked by an explosive detector and a sniffer dog. The exact nature of the explosive is being ascertained, the sources added.

CISF Special Director General (airports sector) M A Ganapathy, however, said it was "premature" to say the explosive is RDX grade. "It can be any material and the initial inputs can be false. To say it is RDX at this point in time is highly premature. We should wait for the final assessment report," Ganapathy told PTI.

Research Department Explosive, acronymed RDX, is a deadly non-smelly explosive and has been used by terrorist elements in the past to create mass casualties. Sources said the suspected explosive has been put under observation for the next 24 hours and something certain can be said only after that.

It could be an explosive or an improvised explosive device (IED), they added. In July this year, a piece of cargo at the Vadodara airport was suspected to containing RDX. It later turned out to be a consignment of pellets and air guns, an official in the security establishment said.

Giving details of Friday's incident, Delhi Police officials said a call was received around 1 am, following which the bag was found at arrival gate number two of the terminal. The discovery of the bag caused panic among passengers who were not allowed to exit the terminal for some time, sources at some airlines said.

Officials said personnel of the CISF and the Delhi Police conducted a complete anti-sabotage check of the Indira Gandhi International Airport after which passenger movement was allowed around 4 am. CISF and police have stepped up security at the facility in accordance with standard procedure, they said.

Delhi airport has three terminals and domestic as well as international flights operate from the Terminal-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi pollution: All schools to remain closed till Tuesday

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced on Friday that all schools in the national capital will be closed till 5th November due to prevailing poor air quality. Kejriwal also urged school children to write letters to the Chief...

Seven S Koreans missing in helicopter crash near disputed islets

Rescuers searching for seven South Koreans whose helicopter crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from islets disputed with Japan located the aircraft on Friday, Seoul officials said. The helicopter had just picked an injured fisher...

Healthcare may trump Brexit in battle for British vote

As Britains Brexit election campaign swings into action, it may not be the countrys exit from the European Union which takes center stage but another national obsession - the health service. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cast the Dec. 12...

US welcomes WTO ruling against Indian export incentive schemes

The US has welcomed the ruling of the WTOs dispute settlement panel which held that Indias domestic export incentive schemes, describing it as a resounding victory for Americas quest for a level playing field for its workers. India on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019