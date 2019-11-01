Cabinet panel to discuss damage caused by untimely rains: CM

The Maharashtra government has taken a serious view of the crop loss suffered by farmers due to unseasonal rains and central help will be sought to mitigate their hardship, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. Talking to reporters here, he said the chief secretary is monitoring the situation arising out of untimely showers in parts of the state in the last few weeks.

A cabinet sub-committee will meet on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situation, he said, adding central assistance will be sought to mitigate the hardship of farmers. Fadnavis said he has asked the guardian ministers of the affected districts to visit the rain-hit areas.

"Newly-elected MLAs, too, should visit the places where farmers have suffered losses. The state government has taken a serious view of the situation and is handling it," the chief minister said. He said initial evaluation shows crops on 54.22 lakh hectare spread across 325 talukas in half a dozen districts have been damaged. The damaged crops include jawar, paddy, cotton and soyabean.

Fadnavis said respective district administration has been instructed to complete the 'panchnama' (damage assessment exercise) by next week. "Even if that doesn't happen (by next week), farmers will get financial aid. But, we want the panchnama to be done so that maximum assistance can be provided," he said.

Drones will be used to carry out damage assessment and photographs taken by local farmers will also be considered as proof, Fadnavis said. The chief minister said district authorities have been asked to look into grievances of farmers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)