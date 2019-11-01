International Development News
Development News Edition

Cabinet panel to discuss damage caused by untimely rains: CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 14:51 IST
Cabinet panel to discuss damage caused by untimely rains: CM

The Maharashtra government has taken a serious view of the crop loss suffered by farmers due to unseasonal rains and central help will be sought to mitigate their hardship, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. Talking to reporters here, he said the chief secretary is monitoring the situation arising out of untimely showers in parts of the state in the last few weeks.

A cabinet sub-committee will meet on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situation, he said, adding central assistance will be sought to mitigate the hardship of farmers. Fadnavis said he has asked the guardian ministers of the affected districts to visit the rain-hit areas.

"Newly-elected MLAs, too, should visit the places where farmers have suffered losses. The state government has taken a serious view of the situation and is handling it," the chief minister said. He said initial evaluation shows crops on 54.22 lakh hectare spread across 325 talukas in half a dozen districts have been damaged. The damaged crops include jawar, paddy, cotton and soyabean.

Fadnavis said respective district administration has been instructed to complete the 'panchnama' (damage assessment exercise) by next week. "Even if that doesn't happen (by next week), farmers will get financial aid. But, we want the panchnama to be done so that maximum assistance can be provided," he said.

Drones will be used to carry out damage assessment and photographs taken by local farmers will also be considered as proof, Fadnavis said. The chief minister said district authorities have been asked to look into grievances of farmers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Top Indian players in fray at KPIT-MSLTA Challenger

Indias top singles players, including Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan will compete at the KPIT-MSLTA Challenger, which will be held in Pune from November 11. The announcement was made by Maharashtra State Lawn Tenn...

Russia accuses NATO of stirring up tensions over Ukraine -TASS

Russias foreign ministry accused NATO on Friday of fuelling tensions over Ukraine and said the alliances military support for the country was creating divisions inside it, the TASS news agency reported.On Thursday, NATO Secretary General Je...

IIT Delhi Launches Global Alumni Endowment Fund

Commitment of Rs 250 Cr by founder alumni during the launch Announces launch of Each One Teach One initiative invites alumni, wealthy individuals and corporates to be a part NEW DELHI, Nov. 1, 2019 PRNewswire -- Honble President of India...

Govt to insist on traceability of source of malicious messages, not content: sources.

Govt to insist on traceability of source of malicious messages, not content sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019