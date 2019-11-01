Drunk SI held for harassing girl in Bihar police station

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a girl in an inebriated state at a police station in Bihar's Samastipur district. Confirming the incident, Dalsinghsarai sub-division Deputy Superintendent of Police Kundan Kumar said the accused police officer, Vedanand Choudhary, was forwarded to Samastipur divisional jail on Friday.

Choudhary, a sub-inspector at Ghataho police station, was arrested on Thursday after a medical test conducted on him confirmed that he had consumed liquor, which is banned in Bihar, Kumar said. An FIR was registered against him in this regard, he said.

Consumption, sale, trade, storage and manufacture of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016. Police sources said the SI had consumed liquor before his patrolling duty on Thursday night and had allegedly sexually harassed a 14-year-old daughter of the cook inside the police station premises.

The sources added that the girl had cried for help, following which other policemen rescued her from the accused SI..

