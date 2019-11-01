International Development News
Development News Edition

Drunk SI held for harassing girl in Bihar police station

  • PTI
  • |
  • Samastipur
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 16:46 IST
Drunk SI held for harassing girl in Bihar police station

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a girl in an inebriated state at a police station in Bihar's Samastipur district. Confirming the incident, Dalsinghsarai sub-division Deputy Superintendent of Police Kundan Kumar said the accused police officer, Vedanand Choudhary, was forwarded to Samastipur divisional jail on Friday.

Choudhary, a sub-inspector at Ghataho police station, was arrested on Thursday after a medical test conducted on him confirmed that he had consumed liquor, which is banned in Bihar, Kumar said. An FIR was registered against him in this regard, he said.

Consumption, sale, trade, storage and manufacture of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016. Police sources said the SI had consumed liquor before his patrolling duty on Thursday night and had allegedly sexually harassed a 14-year-old daughter of the cook inside the police station premises.

The sources added that the girl had cried for help, following which other policemen rescued her from the accused SI..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Warner steers Australia to series sweep of Sri Lanka

David Warner capped a brilliant return to form on home soil with a third successive half-century to fire Australia to a seven-wicket victory and a 3-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday.Having had a miserable Ashes in England,...

UPDATE 2-Sterling holds below $1.30, little changed by Brexit Party threat

Sterling held below 1.30 on Friday, little changed by Nigel Farages announcement his Brexit Party would fight the ruling Conservatives for every seat if Britains prime minister does not abandon his Brexit deal.Farage said Boris Johnson had ...

President Ramaphosa joins nation in mourning of Xolani Gwala

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined the nation in mourning and remembrance of respected broadcaster and public speaker Xolani Gwala.The President learned of Gwalas passing while en route to Yokohama, Japan, where he will lead the nations s...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 01

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019