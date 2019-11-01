International Development News
Development News Edition

Punjab cabinet gives nod to amend Punjab state legislature act

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 16:54 IST
Punjab cabinet gives nod to amend Punjab state legislature act

The Punjab Cabinet has decided to amend the Punjab State Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1952, under which the advisors to the chief minister for planning and political matters will not be disqualified for holding offices of profit. The bill amending Section 2 of the act will be presented in the forthcoming session of the Punjab Assembly.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office on Friday said that after this amendment the members of the assembly appointed under this category will not be disqualified for holding offices of profit. The Punjab State Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1952 was enacted in terms of Article 191 of the Constitution to declare that the holders of certain offices of profit could not be disqualified from being members of the state legislature.

The act has undergone minor amendments from time to time. However, such amendments have not taken into account the complexity of modern day governance, the spokesperson said. They also did not take into account reports and studies of various parliamentary committees which addressed the issue of office of profit. Therefore, the cabinet felt there was a need to amend Section 2 of the act, the spokesperson said.

In another decision, the Cabinet also approved the presentation of the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 in the ensuing session of assembly for enactment. The enactment would pave the way for increasing the age limit from the existing 70 years to 72 years for appointment as chairperson of the commission.

This would also allow more experienced people to be appointed as chairperson of the SC Commission to ensure effective implementation of laws meant for protecting and safeguarding the panel's interests. Meanwhile, the Cabinet also gave approval to amend the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016, through presentation of a bill in the state assembly for its conversion into an act.

The amendment will provide a mechanism for regulating the fees of unaided educational institutions in the state. It will also protect the interests of the students, whose earning family members have died, and no fees will be charged from them till the completion of their studies. A suitable amendment has also been proposed in the act to curb the practice of unaided educational institution prescribing specific uniforms/books, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 01

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

We have mandate to sit in opposition, no strategy to support Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Cong chief Thorat

Congress Maharashtra unit president Bala Saheb Thorat on Friday said that the Nationalist Congress Party NCP and his party have no strategy of forging an alliance with the Shiv Sena as both the parties have got mandate to sit in the opposit...

Warner leads Australia to T20 clean-sweep over Sri Lanka

Australia cruised past Sri Lanka to clean-sweep their three-match Twenty20 series Friday, with an in-form David Warner grinding out a third successive half-century in the seven-wicket win. The home team has been dominant throughout, winning...

Closure of Delmas Road; Motorists advised using detour route D781

A sinkhole has led to the closure of both sections of Delmas Road Road R50 to traffic.Motorists in and around the area are advised to make use of a detour route D781 which is a gravel route linking R50 road to the R25 route, the Gauteng Dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019