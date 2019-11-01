International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha: Charred body of woman found near dustbin in rural Thane

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:04 IST
Maha: Charred body of woman found near dustbin in rural Thane

The completely-charred body of awoman was found on Friday near a garbage bin in Titwala areaof Maharashtra's Thane district, police said

Passersby alerted police after a foul smell startedemanating from a spot in Baleli village, a Kalyan Talukapolice station official said

"The woman appears to be in her 30s. A murder case hasbeen registered against unidentified persons," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Warner leads Australia to T20 clean-sweep over Sri Lanka

Australia cruised past Sri Lanka to clean-sweep their three-match Twenty20 series Friday, with an in-form David Warner grinding out a third successive half-century in the seven-wicket win. The home team has been dominant throughout, winning...

Closure of Delmas Road; Motorists advised using detour route D781

A sinkhole has led to the closure of both sections of Delmas Road Road R50 to traffic.Motorists in and around the area are advised to make use of a detour route D781 which is a gravel route linking R50 road to the R25 route, the Gauteng Dep...

Andrew Tye to miss Pakistan series due to elbow surgery

After being ruled out of the home T20I series against Sri Lanka, Australia pacer Andrew Tye is set to miss most of the summer in order to undergo surgery for his injured elbow. Tye had injured his right elbow and could barely take part in A...

UPDATE 1-Dutch climate plans will miss targets - advisory body

The Netherlands - one of the European Unions biggest polluters - looks set to miss its own target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade, its main environmental advisory body said on Friday.A recent raft of environmental i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019