Maha: Charred body of woman found near dustbin in rural Thane
The completely-charred body of awoman was found on Friday near a garbage bin in Titwala areaof Maharashtra's Thane district, police said
Passersby alerted police after a foul smell startedemanating from a spot in Baleli village, a Kalyan Talukapolice station official said
"The woman appears to be in her 30s. A murder case hasbeen registered against unidentified persons," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
