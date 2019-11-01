Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL1 NAGA-ARUNACHAL Naga talks: Arunachal welcomes Centre's decision to consult all stakeholders Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to consult all stakeholders, including the three states sharing borders with Nagaland, before finalising any settlement in the Naga peace process.

CAL3 OD-TOILET-RATION No ration to 20 Odisha families for defecating in open Berhampur: Over 20 families in Ganjam district have not been given ration supply after a panchayat body decided to stop the benefits from reaching people who were found defecating in open. CAL4 OD-POVERTY-LD MOU Odisha partners with noble laureate Abhijit Banerjee's group to minimise poverty Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has entered into partnership with an organisation co-founded by Nobel laureates- Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo- to maximise the impact of anti-poverty programmes across a wide range of sectors in the state.

CES1 WB-STATES-MAMATA Strong states will strengthen country: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the Indian union will be strengthened only if the states are strong. CES3 OD-TRAFFICKING 17 girls rescued from bus in Odisha, suspected trafficker held Koraput: A group of 17 teenaged girls have been rescued from a bus in Odisha's Koraput district, police said on Friday.

CES4 OD-AIRPORT Recarpeting of Bhubaneswar airport runway postponed by month Bhubaneswar: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has postponed the commencement of recarpeting of the runway at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here by a month, a senior official said. CCM2 BIZ-PSB-UNIONS Diluting govt stake below 50pc in PSBs no solution: Unions Kolkata: Associations of employees and officers of public sector banks (PSBs) have expressed disagreement with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee's view that the government should privatise PSBs to tackle the crisis in the sector, asserting that diluting the Centre's stake in PSBs is "no solution".

LGC1 TR-HC-MLA MURDER HC upholds life term of 12 for murdering MLA 3 decades ago Agartala: The High Court of Tripura on Friday upheld the life imprisonment awarded to 12 people for killing then Congress MLA Parimal Saha 36 years ago..

