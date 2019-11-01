Cyclone 'Maha' recedes from Kerala coast: IMD

The 'Maha' cyclone that has formed in the Lakshadweep region in the Arabian Sea has completely receded from the coast of Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. "The 'Maha' cyclone that has formed in the Lakshadweep region in the Arabian Sea has completely receded from the coast of Kerala. The cyclone is about 390 kilometers from the city of Galapuram, which is making its way to the coast of Oman," said IMD.

It is moving north-westwards over the Great Lakshadweep so leaves Lakshadweep safe. However, the meteorological department has warned that there is a possibility of wind gusts of 60 kmph in Lakshadweep.

"The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has decided to deactivate the emergency mode functioning of State Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The advisories will be evaluated and necessary instructions will be issued as part of normal functions hereafter," said the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. "The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and Coast Guard officials posted in State EOC are relieved of their duties. Two teams will remain at Thrissur RRC and deployed on short notice if needed," it added. (ANI)

Also Read: New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)