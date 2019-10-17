New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL27 UP-SHAH-LD SAVARKAR Need to rewrite history from India's point of view: Amit Shah Varanasi: Amid a row over the BJP suggesting Veer Savarkar's name for the Bharat Ratna, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said had it not been for him, the First War of Independence in 1857 would have been regarded as a revolt.

DES12 JK-SITUATION Shops briefly open in Srinagar, private transport on roads Srinagar: Shops opened for few hours early Thursday morning in some areas here including in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk but main markets and other business establishments remained shut, officials said. DEL10 HR-LD POLL RAJNATH Rajnath accuses Cong of internationalising Kashmir issue Bawani Khera (Haryana): Launching an offensive against the Congress, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday accused it of internationalising the Kashmir issue and reiterated that it is an internal matter.

DES7 HR-POLL-SUNNY DEOL Deol campaigns for Hry min Capt Abhimanyu, delivers film dialogues to woo voters Chandigarh: BJP's Gurdaspur MP and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Thursday delivered some famous dialogues from his hit films to seek votes for Haryana Minister Capt Abhimanyu, who is seeking re-election from Narnaund in Hisar district. DES3 HR-POLL-REBEL Ambala Cantt: With rebel in fray, tough contest gets tougher for Cong Ambala (Haryana): The Congress candidate for Ambala Cantonment assembly seat is pitted not only against a strong BJP nominee, five-time BJP MLA and Haryana minister Anil Vij, but also faces a rebel from his own party.

DES28 PB-BJP-AMARINDER Amarinder Singh playing religious, divisive cards to divert people's attention: BJP Phagwara: Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik on Thursday accused Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of playing religious and divisive cards to vitiate the atmosphere in the state and divert people's attention from burning issues. IN THE PIPELINE Chandigarh: Fledgling Jannayak Janta Party on Thursday released its poll manifesto for the next week's Haryana Assembly polls, promising to reserve 75 per cent of jobs for the local youth..

