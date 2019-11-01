International Development News
Soldier dies in Meerut after being accidentally shot during celebratory firing

An Indian Army soldier succumbed to his injuries on Thursday here after he was allegedly shot during celebratory firing.

SSP Ajay Sahni Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An Indian Army soldier succumbed to his injuries on Thursday here after he was allegedly shot during celebratory firing. A cousin of the deceased has been arrested in this connection, police said.

SSP Ajay Sahni told ANI, "The deceased, Sunil and his family members indulged in celebratory firing on the day after Diwali and he was accidentally shot." The soldier succumbed to his injuries while being treated in hospital.

One person Kalu, a cousin of the deceased has been arrested. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

