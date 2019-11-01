International Development News
India, Germany need to strengthen counter-terror cooperation: Kovind

  New Delhi
  Updated: 01-11-2019 18:32 IST
Underlining that Indo-German relations are progressing well, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said both countries need to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism and coordinate their positions at meetings of the Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental organisation to combat money laundering. Welcoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is on a two-day visit to India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kovind said both countries are rightful claimants to a permanent membership of a reformed UN Security Council.

"In this regard, our cooperation as part of G-4 is important," he said. Kovind said that given strong commercial ties with Germany, India considers its support important in mobilizing efforts within the European Union for early resumption and conclusion of a balanced EU-India Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement.

"This will not only send a strong positive signal to business communities on both sides but will also boost India-Germany bilateral trade and technology collaboration," he said. The President said both countries should work together to strengthen multi-lateralism and a multi-polar world order.

"Terrorism is a global threat that must be fought jointly by the world community and terrorist safe havens eliminated in every part of the world. India and Germany need to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism as well as coordinate their positions at the Financial Action Task Force meetings," he said.

