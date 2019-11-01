Socio-economic development policy will ensure all-round

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said the state government's flagship program, Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP), will ensure all-round growth of the state. Inaugurating offices of the 14 boards under the SEDP at the Secretariat building here, the chief minister said the program is not a dole but rather a policy to facilitate development.

He said the projects under the program are in line with the SEDP's guidelines and the boards will execute and monitor them. "The SEDP guidelines emphasize equity in economy and welfare," he said, adding that the main thrust of the land-based program would be on mass production, transportation, industry, and market.

Zoramthanga said the program has been designed to bring change in the state and is an exemplary initiative for other northeastern states to follow. The SEDP aims at accelerating progress in key sectors and transforming Mizoram into a welfare state by achieving self-sufficiency in food items.

Zoramthanga had earlier said the policy will focus on increasing the Gross State Domestic Product of Mizoram, improving the economic condition of the general public, creating employment opportunities and bringing in sustainable development..

