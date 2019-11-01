International Development News
Development News Edition

Goa leaders protest environment clearance to K'taka's Mahadayi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 19:16 IST
Goa leaders protest environment clearance to K'taka's Mahadayi

Several leaders held a protest in Goa on Friday against the Centre's decision to give environment clearance to neighbouring Karnataka's Kalasa Banduri project on the Mahadayi River. Goa and Karnataka are locked in a dispute over the sharing of Mahadayi River waters, and Kalasa Banduri project aims at providing drinking water to three north Karnataka districts by diverting water from the Mahadayi river in Goa.

Among those who took part in the protest, called by the Progressive Front of Goa, were former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai, former state Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte, Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Pratima Coutinho, Goa Shiv Sena chief Jitesh Kamat and NGO functionaries. As part of the protest, they blocked the national highway at Porvorim for one hour before deputy chief minister Chandrakant Kavlekar met the leaders and convinced them to call it off.

Friday's protest comes ahead of a delegation from Goa meeting Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi on November 4. "CM Sawant should head the all-party delegation to the Prime Minister instead of Javadekar. If he is unable to get the PM's appointment, then he should resign. The issue of Mahadayi in non negotiable," said Khaunte.

Sardesai called the all-party delegation an "eyewash" but said his GFP would be part of it to "see what is being discussed". The all-party delegation, which was announced by Sawant, will include Union Minister for Ayush and North Goa MP Shripad Naik, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, state Minister for Water Resources Filip Neri Rodrigues, apart from Congress, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders.

Advocate General Devidas Pangam, Chief Engineer Sandeep Nadkarni and Mhadei Bachao Abhiyan members Nirmala Sawant and Rajendra Kerkar will also be part of it..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UN climate talks to take place in Madrid in December

The United Nations has confirmed that this years climate change talks will take place in Madrid in December, after Chile withdrew as host this week because of massive street protests in the South American country. The talks, known as COP25,...

Akal Takht Jathedar thanks Pakistan for ending need for passport to visit Kartarpur Sahib

Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh on Friday thanked Pakistan for waiving off two key requirements for Sikh pilgrims travelling for pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from India- ending the need for a passport and waiving entry f...

Odisha: Naveen Patnaik sanctions redevelopment of Swaragadwara in Puri, his father's memorial to be moved out

In a rare gesture, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided that his fathers memorial at Swargadwara in the holy city of Puri will be shifted for creating facilities for people visiting it for cremation as the place lacks space and ...

Maha Assembly clears bill on Shani Shingnapur temple

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today passed a bill that enables the state government to take control of the Shani Shingnapur temple in Ahmednagar district. The bill was cleared by the Lower House in the wee hours. The state governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019