Two youths drown in Rajasthan's Sirhoi

Two youths drowned in a river in Sirhoi district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said.

"Both hailing from Gujarat were taking a bath in the Surpagla river when they accidently slipped into deep waters," they said.

One of them was identified as Sher Khan (25) and efforts were on to ascertain the identity of the other, police said.

