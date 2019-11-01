Two youths drown in Rajasthan's Sirhoi
Two youths drowned in a river in Sirhoi district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said.
"Both hailing from Gujarat were taking a bath in the Surpagla river when they accidently slipped into deep waters," they said.
One of them was identified as Sher Khan (25) and efforts were on to ascertain the identity of the other, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
