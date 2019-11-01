Rly, PWD joint team to inspect Tallah Bridge condition

A team of the Railways and the Public Works Department (PWD) officials would conduct a joint inspection of the Tallah Bridge in the northern part of the city and submit a report on its condition to the state government within 15 days, a senior official said. This was decided during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state Secretariat on Friday, the official said.

Depending on the report, the fate of the bridge will be decided, he said. Engineering consultancy firm RITES had in September declared the 625 metre-long Tallah Bridge, that connects North 24 Parganas district with the city, as 'most vulnerable' after studying its condition.

A Mumbai-based firm employed by the state government for the same purpose had corroborated the RITES report and recommended demolition and reconstruction of the bridge..

