Irani launches initiative to provide education, skilling and employment to 300 million youth

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 19:30 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Women and Children Development Minister Smriti Irani on Friday launched a national initiative supported by UNICEF to provide education, skilling, and employment to India's over 300 million young people aged between 10-24 years. Speaking at the launch, Irani said the government is determined to lead in making 'YuWaah'-Generation Unlimited a transformational alliance that brings a national step change in preparing young people for the transition from education to 21st-century work.

Generation Unlimited (Gen U or YuWaah), supported by UNICEF, brings young people together with the private sector, governments, international and local organisations to tackle the urgent challenge of investing in their learning and training so that they are prepared for the complex and fast-changing world of work and can be active and engaged citizens. UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said any country's greatest assets are the energy, ideas, and vision of its young generation.

"As young people build their own futures, they'll build India's future. Investing in them is the best investment India can make," Fore said. Irani also took a tour of "Solutions Café", an exhibition by young people sharing their innovative ideas for developing skills, accessing employment and being engaged citizens and active change-makers in society.

Irani and Executive Director Fore also launched a special "U-Report" digital survey aimed at listening to and engaging youth throughout the country to ensure that their voices and solutions shape the actions of YuWaah partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

