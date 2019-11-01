Man hangs self in Uttam Nagar

A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after hanging from the ceiling of his rented house in Dwarka's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Friday. Sashank Mishra was a native of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh and used to work in an insurance firm at Nehru Place here.

His neighbour called police after a foul smell started coming out of his house. Police broke open the gate and found Mishra hanging from the ceiling, he said. It seems like the victim hanged himself around two to three days ago. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, a senior police officer said.

