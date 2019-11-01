International Development News
Akal Takht Jathedar thanks Pakistan for ending need for passport to visit Kartarpur Sahib

Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh on Friday thanked Pakistan for waiving off two key requirements for Sikh pilgrims travelling for pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from India- ending the need for a passport and waiving entry fee to the revered shrine for two days.

  Updated: 01-11-2019 21:01 IST
Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh in Amritsar on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh on Friday thanked Pakistan for waiving off two key requirements for Sikh pilgrims travelling for pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from India- ending the need for a passport and waiving entry fee to the revered shrine for two days. "I thank the Pakistan government and Prime Minister (Imran Khan) for ending the need for a passport and waiving the entry fee to visit Kartapur Sahab on the occasion of 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev," Singh said here.

Pakistan Prime Minister had on November 1 s said that no fee will be charged from pilgrims on the opening of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 and on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary on November 12. Harpreet Singh said "What is most important is - the darshan of Kartarpur Sahab," he said.

In a tweet, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he has waived two requirements for Indian pilgrims visiting Kartarpur---they won't need a passport just a valid ID and no advance booking is required. "For Sikhs coming for a pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived 2 requirements: i) they won't need a passport - just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on the day of inauguration & on Guruji's 550th birthday," Khan tweeted yesterday.

India has repeatedly condemned the USD 20 service charge proposed by Pakistan on Indian pilgrims traveling to Kartarpur Gurdwara. Last week, India and Pakistan signed the much-awaited agreement for operationalizing Kartarpur Corridor on "zero lines" on the border, just weeks ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

