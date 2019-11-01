International Development News
Development News Edition

'Pollution crisis in Delhi a super collective failure'

As the national capital struggles with the ongoing pollution crisis post-Diwali, Dr Arvind Kumar, chairman of Respiratory Department of Sri Ganga Ram Hospital here, has termed the situation as a 'super collective failure'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:10 IST
'Pollution crisis in Delhi a super collective failure'
Dr Arvind Kumar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the national capital struggles with the ongoing pollution crisis post-Diwali, Dr Arvind Kumar, chairman of Respiratory Department of Sri Ganga Ram Hospital here, has termed the situation as a 'super collective failure'. Speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said: "At this time in the city, not a single person can say that he or she is in a normal and healthy condition. Every person is experiencing irritation in their eyes, soreness in their throats and breathing problems. Everyone is suffering from the consequences of breathing in a gas chamber."

"This crisis is a super collective failure to curb pollution, where each and every one of us is a polluter. The situation has occurred because of our actions, or lack thereof. Everyone knows about the consequences of stubble burning for years, yet we have knowingly allowed it to happen," he added. Dr Kumar further said that in the ongoing state of panic among Delhiites, the sale of nebulisers, inhalers and medicines have drastically increased. He also commented on the limited efficiency of gas masks, saying that they cause resistance in breathing.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed till November 5, as the air quality in Delhi-NCR dipped further and became hazardous. People residing in the national capital and its nearby areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida are forced to breath hazardous air as Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 533, which falls in the severe category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Kejriwal has blamed that the smoke emanating from crop residue burning in Punjab and Haryana is causing pollution in Delhi and has urged the school children to write letters to Punjab and Haryana CMs to take requisite action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Cop allegedly shot dead, family members jam Delhi-Lucknow highway

A day after a cop was allegedly shot dead, family members of the deceased created a ruckus and jammed a highway here on Friday and demanded an inquiry into his death. Praveen, the policeman and a resident of Tarara village under Hasanpur Te...

Greta Thunberg seeks lift back across Atlantic to climate meet

Los Angeles, Nov 1 AFP Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg had made it half-way from Sweden to Chile by boat, train and electric car when next months UN climate summit was unexpectedly scrapped. But as a new venue was announced Friday for ...

Public health emergency in Delhi a crisis we must all solve together: Priyanka

Asserting that the health of children should be above politics, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said public health emergency in Delhi and in so many other cities of the country is a crisis that must be solved together. Delhi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Pliskova fights off tenacious Halep to set up Barty showdownKarolina Pliskova edged a seesaw battle with Simona Halep in their final group match at the WTA Finals on Friday, downing the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019