'Living space' spotted in sewer pipes near forensic lab in Chandigarh

A "living space" was spotted in drainage pipes in front of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory here, prompting police to initiate investigation. It came to light on Thursday when employees of the sewerage wing of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation were cleaning the pipes, officials said here.

The employees heard some people talking to each other in a manhole, officials said, adding that they immediately alerted police. By the time police reached there, the unidentified people left the place.

Police recovered some blankets, a dummy pistol and some food items from the place. DSP Charanjit Singh said some beggars might have been living there and said nothing suspicious was found.

"Apparently, beggars might be sleeping there. It is a big manhole and one can easily sleep inside it," he said.

