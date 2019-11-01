International Development News
Development News Edition

Five die after inhaling toxic gas in UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:26 IST
Five die after inhaling toxic gas in UP

At least five people were killed after they inhaled toxic gas, which leaked during repairing of a sewer tank in a village in Sultanpur district on Friday, police said. According to Superintendent of Police of Sultanpur Himanshu Kumar, the incident took place Katghara Patti village under the Dostpur police station area.

"Owing to leakage of a toxic gas at the time of repairing of a sewer tank in the absence of a gas pipe, six persons became unconscious as they fell into the tank. Of these, five succumbed to injuries during the course of the treatment, while one is undergoing treatment at a community health centre in Dostpur," he said. The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Nishad, 32, Ashok Nishad,40, Ravindra Nishad, 25, Mohd Shareef, 52, and Ram Kishan, 40.

The toilet and the sewer tank of Rajendra Nishad were being repaired when the incident took place, police said. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives, and has conveyed his condolence to family members of the bereaved.

He also asked the officials to ensure that the injured people get adequate treatment, a statement issued by the UP government said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: School peon electrocuted in Thane

A 21-year-old man was electrocutednear a water tank in a school on Friday in Thanes RaghunathNagar locality, police saidA Naupada police station official said Jayesh Ambre, apeon in the school, was working near the water tank when theincide...

Punjab: Dengue cases cross 300 mark in Ludhiana

The number of people suffering from dengue has crossed 300 mark, with 298 cases reported positive so far here and four people losing their life due to the mosquito-borne illness, said civil surgeon Ludhiana, Rajesh Bagga.Till now 298 patien...

Khattar announces cash incentives for reporting stubble-burning, asks officials to target hotspots

Amid calls for stopping stubble-burning in states adjoining Delhi, which is facing a severe dip in air quality, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced cash incentives for those reporting such incidents and directed o...

UPDATE 1-Aramco meets investors in last-minute bid to hit $2 trillion IPO target - sources

Saudi Aramco officials and advisers are holding last-minute meetings with investors in an attempt to achieve as close to a 2 trillion valuation as possible ahead of an expected listing launch on Sunday, according to three sources. Failure t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019