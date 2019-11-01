International Development News
Development News Edition

Traffic advisory for Chhath celebrations in Delhi issued

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:28 IST
Traffic advisory for Chhath celebrations in Delhi issued

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Chhath celebrations in the national capital, officials said on Friday. Chhath will be celebrated from Saturday evening till Sunday morning. Thousands of devotees will be congregating at various ghats of the Yamuna river and other water bodies to worship the sun, the advisory said.

Normal flow of traffic likely to be affected on Saturday and Sunday on roads adjoining the major ghats of Yamuna and water bodies like Bhalaswa lake and Haiderpur Canal. Appropriate diversions will be made based on requirement, it stated. Traffic will be diverted on Saturday from 3 pm to 8 pm and 4 am to 8 am on Sunday, the advisory said.

Depending on congestion on ITO Bridge, the traffic coming from Trans Yamuna towards ITO may be diverted on Pushta Road to take Geeta Colony Bridge or Nizamudin Bridge, it said. In Kalindi Kunj, vehicles of Chhath Puja devotees will be diverted from Jaitpur Road to Lakkad Market for Agra Canal Road, police said.

There will be no restrictions for New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT. People are also requested to inform police if they see any unidentified object or suspicious person, the advisory added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Khattar announces cash incentives for reporting stubble-burning, asks officials to target hotspots

Amid calls for stopping stubble-burning in states adjoining Delhi, which is facing a severe dip in air quality, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced cash incentives for those reporting such incidents and directed o...

UPDATE 1-Aramco meets investors in last-minute bid to hit $2 trillion IPO target - sources

Saudi Aramco officials and advisers are holding last-minute meetings with investors in an attempt to achieve as close to a 2 trillion valuation as possible ahead of an expected listing launch on Sunday, according to three sources. Failure t...

Javadekar slams Kejriwal for indulging in blame game over pollution in Delhi

Union Environment minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for politicising the menace of pollution and indulging in blame game. Expressing his displeasure over recent politics done over the issue ...

Income tax dept cancels registration of six Tata Trusts

The income tax department has cancelled registration of six Tata Trusts, including Jamsetji Tata Trust, R.D. Tata Trust and Tata Education Trust, following their decision to surrender the same. The Tata Trusts said the cancellation was a cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019