15 Iranian fishermen who entered Indian waters sent to judicial custody till Nov 14

Fifteen Iranian fishermen who were arrested by Indian Coast Guard for allegedly entering Indian waters were sent to judicial custody till November 14 by a court here on Friday.

They were arrested on October 21 and the Coast Guard also seized their two boats on which they allegedly entered the Indian limits.

The Indian Coast Guard reported the matter to police on October 31. (ANI)

