Rajasthan: ACB nabs Mines Dept official in graft case

  Updated: 01-11-2019 22:01 IST
A superintending engineer of the Mines Department was arrested in a graft case by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) here on Friday, officials said. Accused Deewan Singh Deora had seized trucks from a stone mine a few months ago and allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 7 lakh from the mine owner.

He had allegedly taken Rs 1 lakh at the time of the verification of the complaint. After the verification process, he was removed from the posting due to which he could not be trapped.

The ACB then lodged a case against him and raided several of his residential properties in Udaipur, Sirohi and Jaipur and recovered cash and documents related to properties worth crores of rupees, Alok Tripathi, DG (ACB) said. Besides, 80 bottles of expensive liquor and 4 cartons of beer were also recovered. The accused official was arrested while his father Kishore Deora, business partners Karan Singh and Avdhesh Singh besides others were booked in a case of disproportionate assets.

