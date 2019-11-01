Odisha to remove Biju Patnaik memorial from Puri's Swargadwar

The Odisha government on Friday decided to remove the memorial of former chief minister Biju Patnaik from 'Swargadwar' in Puri as part of the crematorium's proposed facelift. "The memorial of Biju Patnaik at Swargadwar in Puri town will be removed," senior BJD leader Sanjay Dasburma said.

The decision to this regard was taken at a meeting on Friday, officials said. Dasburma, however, said though the memorial will be removed from Swargadwar, a plaque will be erected on the boundary wall of the crematorium.

"The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 5 crore in the first phase of a major facelift of Swargadwar. Modern facilities will be constructed for cremation and pallbearers at the crematorium, which was ravaged by cyclone Fani," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. Apart from this, steps will be taken to ensure cremation during rainy days, it said.

The proposed work at Swargadwar include the construction of restrooms for pallbearers and facilities for collection and conservation of mortal remains besides afforestation, an official said. Patnaik has asked the officials to complete the work within six months, he said.

The funds for facelift will be sanctioned from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), the official said. Earlier in 2015, a row had emerged over Biju Patnaik's memorial after five persons from Puri had moved a local court opposing the construction of the memorial in the premises of Swargadwar.

The court had then directed the Puri Municipality to remove the structure. Later, municipal authorities had challenged the lower court's order in the court of the Puri District Judge.

The Puri district court had stayed the order of the lower court..

