Tension in Karimnagar over RTC driver's funeral; BJP MP

The body of a TSRTC driver, who died of heart attack, was laid to rest here on Friday amid tension after police disallowed a plea by striking transport employees to take the funeral rally to the bus depot where he worked. Local BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who participated in the rally, alleged he was 'manhandled' by the police and they forcibly took away the body and conducted the funeral, a charge rejected by the latter.

Earlier, a Karimnagar bandh called by the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), on an indefinite strike since October 5, over the death of the driver, N Badbu, passed off peacefully, police said. Babu had died of heart attack while attending a public meeting called by the striking employees in state capital Hyderabad two days ago.

His body was brought here and protests were held on Thursday, holding the government's tough stand against their strike responsible for his death. On Friday, the protesting leaders wanted to take the body of Babu in a rally to Karimnagar bus depot-II, where he worked, before the funeral.

However, police refused to give permission and blocked roads leading to the bus depot, leading to tension in the town. Police finally sent the body directly to the grave yard. BJP MP Sanjay Kumar, who was among those leading the funeral rally, claimed that when they were peacefully proceeding, police caught hold of his shirt collar and manhandled him.

The police threatened the family members of Babu and took statements from them forcibly, he alleged. Police, however, denied Kumars allegations.

The bandh was peaceful and no untoward incident took place, police said. The TSRTC union leaders alleged the 'adamant' attitude of TRS government resulted in the death of several of their colleages.

They claimed as many as six employees died of heart attack as the state government had termed the strike illegal and declared that the employees got themselves dismissed by staying away from work. Nearly 48,000 employees of the state-owned corporation have been on the strike since October 5 pressing demands, including merger of the TSRTC with state transport department, pay revision, recruitment to various posts, among others.

The agitationhas resulted in most state-run buses staying off the roads causing inconvenience to commuters. Rejecting the merger demand and ruling out discussions with the agitating unions, the TRS government has saidthe employees stir was illegal and had roped in vehicles from educational institutions and private operators to manage the situation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)