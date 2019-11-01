Two held for killing man, robbing jeweller: Police

Two men, who allegedly killed a person and robbed another at gunpoint in northeast Delhi, were arrested from the Durgapuri area in the city, police said on Friday. The accused were identified as Salman Khan (22) and Kamruddin (31), both residents of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

In the first incident, a jeweller, who owned a shop at Jyoti Nagar, was robbed of his bag and other belongings on August 21 while he was going home after closing the shop. The accused had also fired a bullet that hit his leg, a senior police officer said. In another incident, the body of a man with bullet injuries was found from a park, near a Ravidas temple in the Welcome area on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Zaheer (40), a resident of Badaun, the officer said.

"The police got a tip-off on Thursday that the accused would come near the Durgapuri chowk, following which a trap was laid and they were arrested at around 3.30 pm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said. During interrogation, it came to light that after coming out of a prison in Badaun, Khan and Kamruddin formed a gang to rob people. They used to steal vehicles from the national capital and sell those in Badaun, the DCP said.

Khan said Zaheer, who also belonged to Badaun, was known to him. There was a monetary issue between them due to which Khan, along with his associates, shot Zaheer dead on Sunday, the officer said. A country-made pistol, four live cartridges, and five stolen motorcycles were seized from the possession of the accused, the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab two other accused.

