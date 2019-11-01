Maha: School peon electrocuted in Thane
A 21-year-old man was electrocutednear a water tank in a school on Friday in Thane's RaghunathNagar locality, police said
A Naupada police station official said Jayesh Ambre, apeon in the school, was working near the water tank when theincident took place at around 2:30pm
An accidental death case was registered and furtherprobe into the incident was underway, he added.
