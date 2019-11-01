Ghaziabad DM holds meeting over Ayodhya verdict
Keeping in view the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey here on Friday convened a meeting of officials and representatives from Hindu and Muslim communities, urging them to maintain peace and harmony. No political party or outfit from both communities would be permitted to carry out any procession in the district, Additional District Magistrate (City) Shailendra Kumar told PTI.
Speaking during the meeting, DM Pandey said the court order was expected to come on November 17, therefore, the administration was taking precautionary measures in this regard. The DM said to maintain law and order in the district, 30 sectors, 16 zonal and seven super zonal magistrates had been deputed with immediate effect.
After the apex court order, if any person or group was found tinkering with communal harmony, stringent action would be taken under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.
