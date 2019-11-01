International Development News
Development News Edition

Unattended bag creates panic at Delhi airport; later claimed by passenger

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 22:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 22:56 IST
Unattended bag creates panic at Delhi airport; later claimed by passenger
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An unattended bag triggered panic on Friday at the Delhi airport on the suspicion of containing RDX, but officials later said it was claimed by a passenger who had forgotten it outside the Terminal-3. The bag contained a laptop, its charger, some toys and clothes, they said, declaring there was no RDX or any other explosive in the bag, which was opened in the presence of the claimant.

The passenger, who was identified as Shahid Hussain by officials, contacted police authorities after over 16 hours of losing his bag. He said he was a part of a group of four people and had forgotten the bag outside the Indira Gandhi International airport's Terminal-3 after he arrived from Mumbai on a SpiceJet plane, they said.

The passenger, the officials said, told a joint investigation team of security officials that the bag contained a laptop, among other items. Hussain said he had forgotten his luggage at the airport as the group had a number of bags, they said.

The passenger was taken to the isolated area at the IGI airport where the black coloured trolley bag was kept inside a total containment vessel (TCV) or a thick metal sheeted bomb defusing container, the officials said. The man has been handed over to the police for further probe and to unravel the entire sequence of events which prima facie looks to be a case of oversight by the passenger and his group, they said.

"Hussain, a resident of Ballabhgarh, landed in Delhi at 12.30 am on Friday from Mumbai in a Spicejet plane. He was accompanied by his three friends. Hussain works in a steel structure company and left he unintentionally," a senior police officer said. The entire security paraphernalia at the sensitive airport went into a tizzy after initial inputs suggested that the bag could be containing RDX.

What added to the suspicion was that the place where the bag was spotted was in a "dark zone" outside the arrival terminal, where there is little CCTV coverage. The explosive vapour detector somehow indicated the presence of RDX and hence, all security drills like isolating the suspicious bag and restricting passenger movement was undertaken, officials said.

The bag was detected around 1 am by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staffer and was subsequently kept in an isolated zone with a joint team of CISF, the bomb experts of the National Security Guard and forensics keeping it under observation. "The bag was removed with the help of the CISF and shifted to another place. It has not been opened yet. It seems like there are some electric wires inside it. We have increased the security of the airport premises," Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (airport), had said soon after the incident was reported.

Preliminary inputs suggested the contents of the bag could be RDX, the sources said. It was checked by an explosive detector and a sniffer dog. CISF Special Director General (airport sector) M A Ganapathy, however, had said it was "premature" to say the explosive is RDX grade.

"It can be any material and the initial inputs can be false. To say it is RDX at this point of time is highly premature. We should wait for the final assessment report," Ganapathy had told PTI. Research Department Explosive, acronymed RDX, is a deadly non-smelly explosive and has been used by terrorist elements in the past to create mass casualties.

Officials said in the morning that the suspected explosive has been put under observation for the next 24 hours and something certain can be said only after that. In July this year, a piece of cargo at the Vadodara airport was suspected to containing RDX. It later turned out to be a consignment of pellets and air guns, an official in the security establishment said.

Giving details of Friday's incident, Delhi Police officials said a call was received around 1 am, following which the bag was found at arrival gate number two of the terminal. The discovery of the bag caused panic among passengers who were not allowed to exit the terminal for sometime, sources at some airlines said.

Officials said CISF and Delhi Police personnel conducted a complete anti-sabotage check of the airport after which passenger movement was allowed around 4 am. The CISF and police have stepped up security at the facility in accordance with standard procedure, they said.

Delhi airport has three terminals and domestic as well as international flights operate from the Terminal-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-U.S. October job growth beats expectations despite GM strike

U.S. job growth slowed less than expected in October as the drag from a strike at General Motors was offset by gains elsewhere and hiring in the prior two months was stronger than previously estimated, offering some assurance that consumers...

UPDATE 4-Democrat Warren: Medicare for All would not raise U.S. middle-class taxes

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren proposed on Friday a 20.5 trillion Medicare for All plan that she said would not require raising middle-class taxes one penny, answering critics who had attacked her for failing to exp...

DGCA asks IndiGo to replace PW engines of 97 A320neo aircraft by Jan 31 or face grounding

Stating that desperate measures were required to put things in order, aviation regulator DGCA told IndiGo on Friday to replace the Pratt and Whitney PW engines under both wings of 97 A320neo aircraft at all costs by January 31 or they would...

Delhi air quality turns hazardous: Here's how to survive the choking pollution

With the air quality index in Delhi entering the Severe Plus category and the Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority declaring a public health emergency, experts have advised people to urgently take steps to protect their he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019