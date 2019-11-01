International Development News
UAD leader expresses dismay over Pak denying visa to Punjab govt delegation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amritsar
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 23:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 23:31 IST
UAD leader expresses dismay over Pak denying visa to Punjab govt delegation
Representative Image

United Akali Dal leader Satnam Singh Manawa on Friday expressed concern over the denial of visa by Pakistan to a delegation of the Punjab government for visiting the country to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. UAD convenor Manwana criticised the move of the Pakistan High Commission and termed it is a very unfortunate incident.

He also urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to waive the USD 20 fee for visiting the Kartarpur Corridor. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has termed as "extremely unfortunate" the denial of permission/visa to Punjab ministers, MPs and MLAs to visit Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

Khan will open the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12. India and Pakistan last week signed the agreement on the Corridor that will allow Indian pilgrims to undertake visa-free visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of the Sikh religion's founder Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan, notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir.

The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life. The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just 4 kilometres from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Indian pilgrims of all faiths and persons of Indian origin can use the corridor and the travel will be visa-free. Each visitor would be required to pay USD 20 as fee, though India has requested Pakistan not to charge the Indian pilgrims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

