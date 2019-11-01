C'garh CM unveils new industrial policy on foundation day

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday unveiled the new industrial policy of the state, aimed at encouraging food and horticulture processing sectors along with industries based on new technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence. Baghel released a brochure of the Chhattisgarh Industrial Policy for 2019-2024, titled `Gadhbo Nava Chhattisgarh (Will create a new Chhattisgarh)' while inaugurating the state's three-day-long foundation day celebrations at Science College Ground here.

Chhattisgarh came into existence on November 1, 2000, after a bifurcation of Madhya Pradesh. "The new industrial policy mainly focuses on bringing maximum investment to backward areas and setting up environment-friendly industries along with latest-technology oriented and agriculture-based units," Baghel said.

Chhattisgarh's economic model is being praised across the country and has become the talk of the nation, he said. "The state government's policies aim at inclusive development," Baghel said.

How Chhattisgarh managed to remain unaffected by the countrywide economic slowdown is being discussed outside the state, the CM claimed. Automobile, garments and jewelry sectors witnessed a boom in the state during the Diwali festival, he said.

The educated unemployment rate has declined while revenue from registration of land transactions has increased, he said. Baghel also read out a message from Congress president Sonia Gandhi where she greeted the people of Chhattisgarh on the state's foundation day.

Gandhi was to attend the event but could not make it due to unavoidable reasons, Baghel said. In her message, Gandhi said that after the formation of Chhattisgarh, the state started marching on the path of development at an accelerated pace, but then came a long period of 15 years when the government (referring to the BJP rule) focused more on negative politics.

This was why Chhattisgarh's development could not match up to its potential, Baghel quoted Gandhi as saying. "Since last few years, the foundation of our nation is being attacked to weaken the democracy. Constitutional institutions are being suppressed. Social structure is being distorted. Wrong decisions have resulted in the collapse of the economy," the Congress president further said in her message.

"I strongly believe that Chhattisgarh would overcome these challenges and set an example for the entire country," she added. Under the new industrial policy, new technology-based industries will be encouraged.

A high priority category has been created under which global-level new technology-based industries such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and aerospace engineering will be promoted, it said. The policy also talks about giving a thrust to bio-refinery projects for ethanol and bio fuels.

