International Development News
Development News Edition

PM Modi embarks on 3-day visit to Thailand, to address community programme in Bangkok today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-day visit to Thailand on Saturday morning. He is slated to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits during his official visit.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 10:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 10:58 IST
PM Modi embarks on 3-day visit to Thailand, to address community programme in Bangkok today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaving for Thailand on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-day visit to Thailand on Saturday morning. He is slated to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits during his official visit. Apart from attending the meetings, he is scheduled to address the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' community programme in Bangkok today. He will also release a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as the release of a Thai translation of Tamil classic Tirukkural, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

On November 3, Modi will co-chair the 16th ASEAN-India summit with Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on whose invitation he is visiting the country. The meeting will take stock of the progress made in the relationship between India and the ASEAN member countries. Several Indian initiatives are currently implemented in this regard, such as New Delhi's commitment to offering 1,000 PhD scholarships to ASEAN students at the IITs.

On the following day, the Prime Minister will attend a special lunch hosted by the Thai Prime Minister for the leaders of the East Asian countries participating in the summit. The leaders on this platform will exchange views on progressing the global sustainable development agenda. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will take part in the 14th East Asia summit. The agenda of the meet would be to review the future direction of East Asia cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues. The member countries participating in the summit account for 54 per cent of the world's population and 58 per cent of the world's GDP.

Subsequently, Modi will take part in the RCEP summit, where the leaders of the member countries will review the state of negotiations which are ongoing in Bangkok currently and will continue over the next few days. On the sidelines of the three summits, the Prime Minister will also hold several bilaterals. He will return to New Delhi on the evening of November 4.

Ahead of the visit, the Indian Ambassador to Thailand Suchitra Durai said that New Delhi is keen to have a strong and unified ASEAN playing a central role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific region. "The ASEAN-India summit which will take place on November 3, will provide us the opportunity to take stock of the relationship and also to decide on the future areas of cooperation," she told ANI on Friday.

"The Prime Minister is leading the Indian delegation to 16th ASEAN-India summit in Thailand. ASEAN for us is a very important grouping. India would like to have strong and unified ASEAN playing a central role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific region," the envoy added. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi keeps diverting attention of people from real issues facing country: Rahul Gandhi in Mahendragarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh lays emphasis on economic cooperation at SCO meeting in Tashkent

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid emphasis on economic cooperation during his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO meeting here on Saturday. Economic cooperation is the foundation of cementing the future of our people and ...

UPDATE 1-Southeast Asian leaders meet under U.S.-China trade war cloud

Southeast Asian countries must stick together in the face of a trade war started by U.S. President Donald Trump, Malaysias veteran leader said on Saturday at the start of a regional summit held in the shadow of U.S.-China tensions. But as l...

ED files charge sheet against Ratul Puri, nephew of MP CM Kamal Nath, in money laundering case linked to chopper scam.

ED files charge sheet against Ratul Puri, nephew of MP CM Kamal Nath, in money laundering case linked to chopper scam....

Wind brings down pollution levels in Delhi, still in 'severe' category

Pollution levels in Delhi and neighboring cities dropped marginally on Saturday with a slight increase in the wind speed, a day after the region recorded its worst air quality forcing authorities to shut schools, ban all construction activi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019