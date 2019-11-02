Man killed for eve-teasing girl in West Singhbhum district

A man has been killed by three persons for alleged eve-teasing a girl in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police, Inderjeet Mahata, said that the incident happened on October 28 evening when the man identified as Mohammad Ismail, a mason, went to Gulurua village to consume 'hadia' (rice beer).

Ismail allegedly teased the sister of one man, who along with two others allegedly clubbed him to death with logs and rod, the SP said. The accused threw the body in a well about two km away from the village, he said.

All the three accused were arrested on October 31 and were produced before a local court, which sent them to 14-days judicial custody, the SP said. Ismail hailed from West Bengals Murshidabad district under Raghunathganj police station, the SP added.

