International Development News
Development News Edition

Whatsapp spyware: Hyderabad lawyer's number compromised

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 15:17 IST
Whatsapp spyware: Hyderabad lawyer's number compromised

A city-based civil rights advocate has been targeted by the Pegasus spyware, which infected about 1,400 civil rights activists, lawyers and journalists across the world. Balla Ravindranath said he started receiving messages from an unknown international number to his Whatsapp claiming to be from a Canada-based Citizen Labs since October 7, saying they were conducting a survey on the hacking, which the lawyer ignored.

"I thought they (the messages)might be spam or fraud. Subsequently there were some whatsapp calls also from the same number. I ignored them too.

On October 29 , I received an official message from Whatsapp saying that my phone may be compromised. I ignored that also. Later when the company filed the lawsuit (against NSO group), I realised that my phone was hacked," Ravindarnath told PTI.

On October 31, Facebook-owned WhatsApp had said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Peagasus. WhatsApp had said it was suing NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm, that is reportedly behind the technology that helped unnamed entities' spies hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users spanning across four continents and included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials.

However, the company didn't disclose the details or the number of people affected in India. WhatsApp had on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in a US federal court against NSO Group.

Ravindranath is the general secretary of the committee for release of political prisoners (CRPP), which was described as a "frontal organisation" of banned CPI (Maoist) by the Bhadradri Kothagudem Police. The police also alleged that Ravindranath, among other has been working for Maoists in urban areas to propagate the ideology.

However, the allegation was rejected by the lawyer. He said as an organisation they were working for the release of "political prisoners" including Maoists..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says will send Islamic State prisoners to home countries

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday Turkey would send captured Islamic State members back to their home countries, and he complained about European inaction on the matter.That is not acceptable to us. Its also irresponsible, h...

Yemen govt, separatists to sign power-sharing deal on Tuesday

Riyadh, Nov 2 AFP Yemens internationally recognised government will sign an agreement with southern separatists on Tuesday aimed at ending a conflict simmering within the countrys long-running civil war, Yemeni and Saudi officials said. The...

Rugby-Mapimpi, Kolbe and Pollard win World Cup for South Africa

Tries by wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe and the goalkicking of Handre Pollard earned South Africa their third Rugby World Cup title on Saturday as the flyhalf kicked 22 points to secure a 32-12 victory over an error-strewn Engla...

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court on Saturday, ANI news agency reported. One lawyer has been taken to hospital with injuries and a vehicle has also been set ablaze at the premises.Incidents of fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019