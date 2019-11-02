Calling me demon is a case of mistaken identity: Bedi to CM

Continuing her diatribe against Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy for calling her a demon, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said it may be a case of mistaken identity and offered to help him identify the 'real demons.' In her WhatsApp message, she asked Narayanasamy to identify many 'real demons' who were present in the form of land-grabbers and extortionists in the Union Territory. The former IPS officer with whom the Chief Minister had been at loggerheads ever since she assumed office in May 2016 asked him to identify the 'real demons' who threaten senior citizens and grab their properties.

Such citizens were often arm-twisted and sometimes cheated with fabricated documents, she said. These demons, also called rowdies, were now coming under police surveillance, she said while pointing out that the Puducherry Director General of Police Balaji Shrivastava had directed opening of history-sheets of all such demons and they would have on record names of all their associates and beneficiaries too.

At the same time, Bedi said she would help the Chief Minister, if he wants to identify the 'real demons.' She further said she has been hearing about these 'demons' on a regular basis through the open grievances redressal system at Raj Nivas, her official residence. "Calling me a demon may be a case of mistaken identity," she said, adding: Demons do not make Puducherry water-rich and plant trees, or be vigilant on acts of corruption and ask for a branch of CBI in Puducherry.

Bedi has already dubbed as unparliamentary, uncouth and unacceptable the remark made by the Chief Minister against her at a Congress party function on October 31 where he had said the Centre had posted a demon as the Lieutenant Governor, who has allegedly been hindering several welfare schemes..

