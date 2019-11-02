International Development News
Development News Edition

SIT searches drain adjacent to Chinmayanad's Ashram, recovers purse, exam paper

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday thoroughly searched a drain adjacent to the ashram of former Union Minister Chinmayanand following a reported cue from the law student who has accused him of rape and found a purse, exam papers and some notes.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 16:41 IST
SIT searches drain adjacent to Chinmayanad's Ashram, recovers purse, exam paper
SIT searched drain adjacent to Chinmayanand's Ashram in Shahjahanpur on Saturday , recovers purse , exam papers etc . Image Credit: ANI

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday thoroughly searched a drain adjacent to the ashram of former Union Minister Chinmayanand following a reported cue from the law student who has accused him of rape and found a purse, exam papers and some notes. Sources said a purse, exam papers and some notes were among the things found from the drain located in the PS Kotwali area.

On October 16, a court extended the judicial custody of Chinmayanand in connection with the alleged rape of a law student. The law student was arrested on September 25 for allegedly demanding extortion money. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the rape case had said that the law student affirmed that she demanded Rs 5 crore as extortion money from Chinmayanand.

The law student had gone missing after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on social media. Chinmayanand's team had, in turn, filed an extortion case.

The student has told a local court that she was repeatedly raped by the BJP leader for over a year. She has also alleged that the accused recorded the incident on camera and blackmailed her. (ANI)

Also Read: Chinmayanand case: SIT submits status report to Allahabad HC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-In seismic shift, Britain orders immediate moratorium on fracking

Britain will impose an immediate moratorium on fracking, the government announced on Saturday, saying the controversial gas extraction technique risked causing too much disruption to local communities through earth tremors. The move could w...

Woman burnt alive after demanding money for consuming liquor

A 52-year-old woman was burnt alive by a man in West Bengals Hooghly district after she demanded money from him for consuming liquor, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Accused Sanjay Rajbangshi had beaten Lakshmi Karmakar with a ro...

These activities are not only illegal and un-constitutional, they are shameful: Sonia Gandhi on 'snoopgate' controversy.

These activities are not only illegal and un-constitutional, they are shameful Sonia Gandhi on snoopgate controversy....

J-K DGP congratulates security forces for arresting LeT terrorist in Sopore

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police DGP Dilbagh Singh on Saturday congratulated security forces after they arrested one terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT in Sopore, saying that the clean up of terrorists in the area has be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019