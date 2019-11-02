Clash between cops, advocates at Tis Hazari Court, police vehicle torched

Lawyers and police personnel clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon during which nine police vehicles were vandalized, officials said. Lawyers alleged that two of their colleagues were injured, including one in police firing, but the police denied that it had opened fire.

There was an argument between some lawyers and police personnel apparently over a parking issue which turned ugly, eyewitnesses said. A police vehicle was set on fire and eight others were vandalized during the fracas, the officials said, adding that the Fire Department dispatched ten fire tenders to the spot.

A huge posse of police and anti-riot vehicles were deployed at the site after the violence. Meanwhile, lawyers sat on a protest at the gate of the court premises, alleging that police personnel had opened fire during the incident and demanded action against those responsible.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra visited the court complex along with party members and called for action against the personnel involved in the clash.

