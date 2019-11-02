Temporary structure collapses during Chhat Puja in Bengal

A portion of a temporary bamboo structure across the Torsa river collapsed on Saturday during Chhat festivities at Phansir Ghat in Cooch Behar district, police said. Around 30 people fell into the river following the incident at 4.30 pm, prompting security forces and disaster management staff deployed in the area to launch a rescue operation, they said.

All the devotees have been moved to safety, a senior police officer said, adding, none was injured. The district magistrate and other officials have reached the site to take stock of the situation..

