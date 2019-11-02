Palampur to soon get status of municipal corporation: HP Min

The Palampur municipal council in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district will soon get status of corporation, Urban Development Minister Sarveen Choudhary said on Saturday.

She said this at a function at the Rajiv Gandhi Engineering College in the district.

The long-pending demand for municipal status will be fulfilled, the minister said.

