Palampur to soon get status of municipal corporation: HP Min
The Palampur municipal council in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district will soon get status of corporation, Urban Development Minister Sarveen Choudhary said on Saturday.
She said this at a function at the Rajiv Gandhi Engineering College in the district.
The long-pending demand for municipal status will be fulfilled, the minister said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
