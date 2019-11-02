Ex-MLA, AIADMK Puducherry state secretary Purushothaman dies
Ex -MLA and State Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) P Purushothaman died here on Saturday at the age of 71.
The two-time legislator was admitted to the Mundiyampakkam Government hospital due to some illness. (ANI)
