Ex-MLA, AIADMK Puducherry state secretary Purushothaman dies

Ex -MLA and State Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) P Purushothaman died here on Saturday at the age of 71.

The two-time legislator was admitted to the Mundiyampakkam Government hospital due to some illness. (ANI)

