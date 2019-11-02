Body of young boy found in Narela

The body of a six-year-old boy was found with his throat slit in outer Delhi's Narela area on Saturday morning, police said. The boy had been missing from his house since Friday evening and a case of kidnapping was registered in this regard, they said.

A passerby who spotted the body on the corner of a street in the morning informed local police. The body of the child with his throat slit was found around 250 meters away from his house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

Teams have been formed to nab the suspects involved in the case, the police said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

